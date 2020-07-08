3813 Hazel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage media room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Perfect house to lease! Home sits at the end of cut-de-sac next to greenbelt. Open space outside and great open floor plan inside. Split bedrooms & separate vanities in Master. Dual sinks in 2nd bathroom. Kitchen has extra long counter space and built-in desk. In-wall home theater included in 2 rooms. Covered patio for entertaining outside.