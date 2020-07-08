All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:12 AM

3813 Hazel Drive

3813 Hazel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Hazel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Perfect house to lease! Home sits at the end of cut-de-sac next to greenbelt. Open space outside and great open floor plan inside. Split bedrooms & separate vanities in Master. Dual sinks in 2nd bathroom. Kitchen has extra long counter space and built-in desk. In-wall home theater included in 2 rooms. Covered patio for entertaining outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Hazel Drive have any available units?
3813 Hazel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Hazel Drive have?
Some of 3813 Hazel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Hazel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Hazel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Hazel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Hazel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3813 Hazel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Hazel Drive offers parking.
Does 3813 Hazel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Hazel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Hazel Drive have a pool?
No, 3813 Hazel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Hazel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3813 Hazel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Hazel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Hazel Drive has units with dishwashers.

