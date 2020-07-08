3813 Hazel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Vista Greens
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
oven
Perfect house to lease! Home sits at the end of cut-de-sac next to greenbelt. Open space outside and great open floor plan inside. Split bedrooms & separate vanities in Master. Dual sinks in 2nd bathroom. Kitchen has extra long counter space and built-in desk. In-wall home theater included in 2 rooms. Covered patio for entertaining outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
