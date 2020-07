Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Personality with a great location. Vacant Home. Large Bedrooms , Bottom story Duplex with 2 patios. Water and trash included in monthly rent. Community Washer-Dryer. You need to see to appreciate. House is located in the Fort Worth Cultural District , walking distance to to Will Rogers Auditorium, Kimball Museum, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Dickies Arena