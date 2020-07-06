All apartments in Fort Worth
3758 W 5th St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:57 PM

3758 W 5th St

3758 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3758 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Heart of the Cultural District, convenient to downtown, museum district, 7th street entertainment district, UNT, Will Rogers, legendary River Crest Country Club, tons of art galleries and local restaurants. This duplex is perfect for anyone that wants to be at the center of everything, but still be in a quiet neighborhood. Sidewalks abound, and friendly pets are welcome with a pet deposit. Your four legged friend will love the short walk to Monticello Park and the Trinity River trail. The unit has updated appliances, and a shady back yard for you to enjoy. Experience hassle free living with no yard work, and a fantastic location. Off street parking is included behind the duplex. Please email, text, or call for additional information. The bedroom and living room floors have refinished hardwoods for easy maintenance. Showings by appointment only.

Washer and dryer can be included for an additional $20 per month

Showings by appointment only

(RLNE997041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 W 5th St have any available units?
3758 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 W 5th St have?
Some of 3758 W 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
3758 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 W 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 W 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 3758 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 3758 W 5th St offers parking.
Does 3758 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3758 W 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 W 5th St have a pool?
No, 3758 W 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 3758 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 3758 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3758 W 5th St has units with dishwashers.

