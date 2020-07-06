3758 W 5th St

Amenities

Heart of the Cultural District, convenient to downtown, museum district, 7th street entertainment district, UNT, Will Rogers, legendary River Crest Country Club, tons of art galleries and local restaurants. This duplex is perfect for anyone that wants to be at the center of everything, but still be in a quiet neighborhood. Sidewalks abound, and friendly pets are welcome with a pet deposit. Your four legged friend will love the short walk to Monticello Park and the Trinity River trail. The unit has updated appliances, and a shady back yard for you to enjoy. Experience hassle free living with no yard work, and a fantastic location. Off street parking is included behind the duplex. Please email, text, or call for additional information. The bedroom and living room floors have refinished hardwoods for easy maintenance. Showings by appointment only.



Washer and dryer can be included for an additional $20 per month



Showings by appointment only



