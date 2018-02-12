3740 Ramona Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Bedrm 1.5 Bath townhome. New flooring and new paint! Living area with wood burning fireplace. Breakfast bar overlooks living area, Dining area off Kitchen. Private Patio. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs 2 Bedrms & Full bath. Refrigerator, Stackable washer & dryer Area in kitchen but Stackable washer & dryer not provided. Full size Washer and Dryer will not fit. Located near I20, I30, Joint Reserve Base, Camp Bowie & Ridgmar and Hulen malls, and tons of shopping and restaurants. NO Pets.