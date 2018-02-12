All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3740 Ramona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3740 Ramona Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

3740 Ramona Drive

3740 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3740 Ramona Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highland Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedrm 1.5 Bath townhome. New flooring and new paint! Living area with wood burning fireplace. Breakfast bar overlooks living area, Dining area off Kitchen. Private Patio. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs 2 Bedrms & Full bath. Refrigerator, Stackable washer & dryer Area in kitchen but Stackable washer & dryer not provided. Full size Washer and Dryer will not fit. Located near I20, I30, Joint Reserve Base, Camp Bowie & Ridgmar and Hulen malls, and tons of shopping and restaurants. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Ramona Drive have any available units?
3740 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 3740 Ramona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Ramona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Ramona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3740 Ramona Drive offer parking?
No, 3740 Ramona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Ramona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Ramona Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Ramona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Ramona Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University