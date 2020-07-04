3728 Sapphire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful one-story family home with open kitchen, dining and living concept in Northwest ISD! Approx 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms (split master from secondary bedrooms) and 2 full bathrooms. Formal Living-Family Room could also be used as a home office-study. Updated and move-in ready! Fresh paint inside and outside. Beautiful wood floors from the entry throughout most of the house. Updated lighting fixtures, kitchen with granite countertop. Amazing spacious screened in covered back patio. Close to Alliance Town Center, shopping and dining!