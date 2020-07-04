All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3728 Sapphire Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful one-story family home with open kitchen, dining and living concept in Northwest ISD! Approx 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms (split master from secondary bedrooms) and 2 full bathrooms. Formal Living-Family Room could also be used as a home office-study. Updated and move-in ready! Fresh paint inside and outside. Beautiful wood floors from the entry throughout most of the house. Updated lighting fixtures, kitchen with granite countertop. Amazing spacious screened in covered back patio. Close to Alliance Town Center, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Sapphire Street have any available units?
3728 Sapphire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Sapphire Street have?
Some of 3728 Sapphire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Sapphire Street currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Sapphire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Sapphire Street pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Sapphire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3728 Sapphire Street offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Sapphire Street offers parking.
Does 3728 Sapphire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Sapphire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Sapphire Street have a pool?
No, 3728 Sapphire Street does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Sapphire Street have accessible units?
No, 3728 Sapphire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Sapphire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Sapphire Street has units with dishwashers.

