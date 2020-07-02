3728 Cibolo Dr

Amenities

No Housing Vouchers. Water Sewer and Trash paid by owner. Two-story townhome with fresh paint and new flooring located off of McCart and Vega Drive in South Fort Worth. Bedrooms located upstairs with full-size bath, living space on the first level, eat-in kitchen, stove, dishwasher, and disposal no refrigerator. utility closet with full-size connections, fenced patio area, and two-car carport. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.