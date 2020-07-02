Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3724 8th Ave., Fort Worth (S-side) - ASK ABOUT OUR 1/2 PRICE MOVE-IN SPECIAL - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is conveniently located on the south side of Ft. Worth and has been completely remodeled with refinished hardwood floors, new paint inside & out, and all new hardware & fixtures. The house also has updated electrical and plumbing, new central AC, washer & dryer connections and comes with a new Electric Stove.

Please visit our website at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies to view all of our available properties.



(RLNE2641995)