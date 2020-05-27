3713 Bridalwreath Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Love where you live in this beautiful home featuring granite counter-tops and stone tile back splash in your kitchen. Custom flooring and updated patio. Kitchen features dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Surface electric cook top sits under a stainless steel vent a hood and a dishwasher and a refrigerator is included in this package. Master features large walk in closet and an en-suite.Back yard features a covered patio with a lot of hard surface space for entertaining or outdoor do it yourself projects.