Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:32 PM

3713 Bridalwreath Drive

3713 Bridalwreath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Bridalwreath Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love where you live in this beautiful home featuring granite counter-tops and stone tile back splash in your kitchen. Custom flooring and updated patio. Kitchen features dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Surface electric cook top sits under a stainless steel vent a hood and a dishwasher and a refrigerator is included in this package. Master features large walk in closet and an en-suite.Back yard features a covered patio with a lot of hard surface space for entertaining or outdoor do it yourself projects.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have any available units?
3713 Bridalwreath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have?
Some of 3713 Bridalwreath Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Bridalwreath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Bridalwreath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Bridalwreath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Bridalwreath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Bridalwreath Drive has units with dishwashers.

