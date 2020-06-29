Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3710 Hulen Park Circle Available 07/24/19 Beautifylu crafted 2-1-1 duplex in the south Fort Worth Area!! - Beautifylu crafted 2-1-1 duplex in the south Fort Worth Area!! The exterior offers a decent sized Back yard and quaint backyard. The interior offers a large living area with a raised ceiling as well. The dining and kitcehn area offers plenty of counterspace and comes with washer and dryer connections. With a jack and Jill styled restroom, both of the bedrooms are a good size. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools, parks and the lake.



(RLNE4090572)