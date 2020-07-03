3709 Verde Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home situated within an excellent neighborhood in a highly rated Northwest ISD. You will find quick access to freeways, parks, childcare and local stores. This open concept plan comes with plenty of natural light and contains a kitchen over-looking the living area, 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood looking laminate and ceramic tile. Solar screens located on the front of the home with privacy blinds throughout. Plenty of storage space located in garage and attic. Tenants to verify schools and sq footage.