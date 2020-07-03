All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3709 Verde Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3709 Verde Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:40 AM

3709 Verde Drive

3709 Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 Verde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home situated within an excellent neighborhood in a highly rated Northwest ISD. You will find quick access to freeways, parks, childcare and local stores. This open concept plan comes with plenty of natural light and contains a kitchen over-looking the living area, 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood looking laminate and ceramic tile. Solar screens located on the front of the home with privacy blinds throughout. Plenty of storage space located in garage and attic. Tenants to verify schools and sq footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Verde Drive have any available units?
3709 Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3709 Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3709 Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 3709 Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 3709 Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University