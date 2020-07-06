All apartments in Fort Worth
3708 Modlin Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

3708 Modlin Avenue

3708 Modlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Modlin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
A move-in ready townhome with newer carpet and paint throughout! Well maintained and walking distance to the UNTHSC campus. Perfect home for anyone looking to be close to the action along Camp Bowie and West 7th, as well as the new Dickies Arena! 3 beds, 2 full baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large master bedroom with an equally generous bath and closet. High ceilings, crown molding and a tall closet configured for future elevator. Attached 2-car garage with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Modlin Avenue have any available units?
3708 Modlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Modlin Avenue have?
Some of 3708 Modlin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Modlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Modlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Modlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Modlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3708 Modlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Modlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 3708 Modlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Modlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Modlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3708 Modlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Modlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3708 Modlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Modlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Modlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

