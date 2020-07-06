3708 Modlin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

A move-in ready townhome with newer carpet and paint throughout! Well maintained and walking distance to the UNTHSC campus. Perfect home for anyone looking to be close to the action along Camp Bowie and West 7th, as well as the new Dickies Arena! 3 beds, 2 full baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large master bedroom with an equally generous bath and closet. High ceilings, crown molding and a tall closet configured for future elevator. Attached 2-car garage with alley access.