Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW INTERIOR PAINTING IN PROCESS! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with hard floors throughout along with private backyard. This home is within walking distance to Will Rogers event center, museums and the ever-popular 7th Street area. One pet allowed with owner's approval.