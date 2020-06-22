All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:11 AM

3634 Tulsa Way

3634 Tulsa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Modern town home in final phase of Museum West. Three bedroom and two and a half baths, with laundry up. Master suite is spacious with luxury bath and huge walk in closet. Main level features a large living dining kitchen space with open concept layout. A mud room drop space at entry from garage keeps downstairs tidy. Modern finishes, light fixtures and tons of natural light make this home unique. Walk to W 7th shopping, restaurants and museums. Exterior front courtyard for outdoor entertainment, and walking distance to the world class museums, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Neighborhood setting in urban environment, a rare mix. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Tulsa Way have any available units?
3634 Tulsa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Tulsa Way have?
Some of 3634 Tulsa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Tulsa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Tulsa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Tulsa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Tulsa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3634 Tulsa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Tulsa Way offers parking.
Does 3634 Tulsa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Tulsa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Tulsa Way have a pool?
No, 3634 Tulsa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Tulsa Way have accessible units?
No, 3634 Tulsa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Tulsa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Tulsa Way has units with dishwashers.

