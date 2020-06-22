3634 Tulsa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Modern town home in final phase of Museum West. Three bedroom and two and a half baths, with laundry up. Master suite is spacious with luxury bath and huge walk in closet. Main level features a large living dining kitchen space with open concept layout. A mud room drop space at entry from garage keeps downstairs tidy. Modern finishes, light fixtures and tons of natural light make this home unique. Walk to W 7th shopping, restaurants and museums. Exterior front courtyard for outdoor entertainment, and walking distance to the world class museums, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Neighborhood setting in urban environment, a rare mix. Must see!