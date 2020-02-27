3623 Kell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint Rock home that has been renovated with care to keep the character of the 1940's but updated with the conveniences of today. It features original hard wood floors in the living areas. Updated cabinetry with granite counter tops and bar, new (2019) ceramic tile floor, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave in the Kitchen. Relaxing living room with wood burning fireplace. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house has new (2019) plumbing throughout all the way to the street. The (2019) Central HVAC system replaced the window units. The enclosed Utility room has connections for the washer and dryer as well as room for hobbies. The over sized garage and storage barn add to the storage and flexibility of the property.