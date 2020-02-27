All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3623 Kell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3623 Kell Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:00 PM

3623 Kell Street

3623 Kell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3623 Kell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint Rock home that has been renovated with care to keep the character of the 1940's but updated with the conveniences of today. It features original hard wood floors in the living areas. Updated cabinetry with granite counter tops and bar, new (2019) ceramic tile floor, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave in the Kitchen. Relaxing living room with wood burning fireplace. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house has new (2019) plumbing throughout all the way to the street. The (2019) Central HVAC system replaced the window units. The enclosed Utility room has connections for the washer and dryer as well as room for hobbies. The over sized garage and storage barn add to the storage and flexibility of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Kell Street have any available units?
3623 Kell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Kell Street have?
Some of 3623 Kell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Kell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Kell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Kell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Kell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3623 Kell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Kell Street offers parking.
Does 3623 Kell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 Kell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Kell Street have a pool?
No, 3623 Kell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Kell Street have accessible units?
No, 3623 Kell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Kell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Kell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University