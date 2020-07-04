3616 Venera Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities game room

An amazing opportunity awaits you and yours in Marine Creek! Like new home offers high ceilings, ceramic tiled floors in common and wet areas and handsome cabinetry. Inviting floorplan offers oversized entryway where you'll find a half bath tucked under the stairs. Stylish arched doorways invite you into the open concept living room and kitchen. Large windows flood the rooms with natural light highlighting the dark, like walnut stained cabinetry and matching black appliances. Canned lighting compliments the presentation of the space. One bedroom downstairs offers nice flex space and could be so many more things than a bedroom. Upstairs you'll find a second living area perfect for a game room, library, play room. . . .the options are unlimited! Master suite features a large closet, separate shower, soaking tub and large vanity. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Utility closet upstairs houses the washer and dryer connections - no need to drag laundry up and down stairs! This home backs up to greenspace and overlooks the Collins Middle School campus. Marilyn Elementary is located within walking distance of this home. An amazing offering by Riverside Homebuilders in lovely Caballito del Mar, this home offers easy access to 820 and you're minutes away from the I35 and I30 interchanges. Amazing parks and outdoor recreations within minutes of the home and all of your shopping, entertainment and dining needs are close too!



Ring in the New Year in a New to You Home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.