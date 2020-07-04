All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3616 Venera Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3616 Venera Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3616 Venera Street

3616 Venera Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3616 Venera Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Caballito del Mar

Amenities

w/d hookup
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/796657?source=marketing

An amazing opportunity awaits you and yours in Marine Creek! Like new home offers high ceilings, ceramic tiled floors in common and wet areas and handsome cabinetry. Inviting floorplan offers oversized entryway where you'll find a half bath tucked under the stairs. Stylish arched doorways invite you into the open concept living room and kitchen. Large windows flood the rooms with natural light highlighting the dark, like walnut stained cabinetry and matching black appliances. Canned lighting compliments the presentation of the space. One bedroom downstairs offers nice flex space and could be so many more things than a bedroom. Upstairs you'll find a second living area perfect for a game room, library, play room. . . .the options are unlimited! Master suite features a large closet, separate shower, soaking tub and large vanity. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Utility closet upstairs houses the washer and dryer connections - no need to drag laundry up and down stairs! This home backs up to greenspace and overlooks the Collins Middle School campus. Marilyn Elementary is located within walking distance of this home. An amazing offering by Riverside Homebuilders in lovely Caballito del Mar, this home offers easy access to 820 and you're minutes away from the I35 and I30 interchanges. Amazing parks and outdoor recreations within minutes of the home and all of your shopping, entertainment and dining needs are close too!

Ring in the New Year in a New to You Home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Venera Street have any available units?
3616 Venera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3616 Venera Street currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Venera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Venera Street pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Venera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3616 Venera Street offer parking?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Venera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Venera Street have a pool?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Venera Street have accessible units?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Venera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Venera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Venera Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University