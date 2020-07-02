All apartments in Fort Worth
3616 Brett Drive

3616 Brett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Brett Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home is ready for you and your family.
The owner requires a deposit of $1,550
First Months Rent $1,550
Non Refundable Pet Fee of $400
Application Fee of $45 for anyone over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Brett Drive have any available units?
3616 Brett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Brett Drive have?
Some of 3616 Brett Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Brett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Brett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Brett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Brett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Brett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Brett Drive offers parking.
Does 3616 Brett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Brett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Brett Drive have a pool?
No, 3616 Brett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Brett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3616 Brett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Brett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Brett Drive has units with dishwashers.

