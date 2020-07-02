All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 Woodmoor Road

3612 Woodmoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Woodmoor Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a cute and clean Rental. Newer Pretty white cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom vanities. Master Bath completely redone in 2017. Lovely walk in shower. This home is also wired for Free HDTV. Please come check out this home in a nice quite established neighborhood before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Woodmoor Road have any available units?
3612 Woodmoor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Woodmoor Road have?
Some of 3612 Woodmoor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Woodmoor Road currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Woodmoor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Woodmoor Road pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Woodmoor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3612 Woodmoor Road offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Woodmoor Road offers parking.
Does 3612 Woodmoor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Woodmoor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Woodmoor Road have a pool?
No, 3612 Woodmoor Road does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Woodmoor Road have accessible units?
No, 3612 Woodmoor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Woodmoor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Woodmoor Road has units with dishwashers.

