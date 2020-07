Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home near TCU boasting three generous sized bedrooms, wood floors, a fireplace, and an updated kitchen featuring marble counter tops! Bonus room off the kitchen can provide a variety of uses such as formal dining, breakfast area, craft room, office, etc! Enjoy countless summer nights with a brand new back porch overlooking the large back yard! Detached 2 car garage provides extra storage! Don't miss this opportunity!