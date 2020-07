Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Two Bedroom with a Garage and Fenced Back Yard! - Two bedrooms, one bath with additional vanity and sink off the master . Bedrooms equipped with nice walk-in closets. Large sized living room with separate dining. The kitchen comes with a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher/disposal and plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Full size washer/dryer connections. One car garage. Nice fenced in back yard. You must see to appreciate.



(RLNE3674766)