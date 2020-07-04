Amenities
3601 W. Seminary Dr. Available 06/10/19 Sharp Remodel on Large Corner Lot! Call for Move in Special! - Situated on a large corner lot this three bedroom two bath home has it all! Recently updated and upgraded;refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops,crisp tile in both full bathrooms,activated security system with motion detectors,gated driveway for rear parking, wired indoor/outdoor speakers, and ALL appliances. Windows through out provides ample amount of natural light! Great location, just a little over a mile from TCU, shopping,and blocks from Foster Park. Move in ready,call to schedule viewing for it will not last long!
Public Driving Directions:Corner of W Seminary and Seminary.
