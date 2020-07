Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming house conveniently located near TCU with abundant natural light! This home features gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated white cabinets, and much more! Retreat to the generous sized master bedroom with a lovely en suite including a separate tub, updated shower with white subway tiles, dual vanities, and a walk-in closet! Enjoy the backyard under the covered patio that is perfect for entertaining!