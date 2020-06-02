All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3560 Milan Street

3560 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Milam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW TOWN HOMES , over 20 units available. Enjoy 1735 square of living area! Master bedroom is downstairs , open concept dinning and living area. Spacious bedroom 2 and 3 , with Jack and Jill floor plan bathroom. Upstairs entry offers a open area ideal for office, play area , workout room or other. Roomy indoor storage space included upstairs. Downstairs has luxury vinyl plank with carpet in all bedrooms. One car garage space with additional parking in driveway, nice size front porch for sitting, fence divides backyards . Additional parking provide in front of homes. Pet friendly ,under 20 lbs. Closely located to near by highways ,entertainment and retail. Corner units will be leasing for 1850.00 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Milan Street have any available units?
3560 Milan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Milan Street have?
Some of 3560 Milan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Milan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Milan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Milan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Milan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Milan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Milan Street offers parking.
Does 3560 Milan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Milan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Milan Street have a pool?
No, 3560 Milan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Milan Street have accessible units?
No, 3560 Milan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Milan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 Milan Street has units with dishwashers.

