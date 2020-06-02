3560 Milan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWN HOMES , over 20 units available. Enjoy 1735 square of living area! Master bedroom is downstairs , open concept dinning and living area. Spacious bedroom 2 and 3 , with Jack and Jill floor plan bathroom. Upstairs entry offers a open area ideal for office, play area , workout room or other. Roomy indoor storage space included upstairs. Downstairs has luxury vinyl plank with carpet in all bedrooms. One car garage space with additional parking in driveway, nice size front porch for sitting, fence divides backyards . Additional parking provide in front of homes. Pet friendly ,under 20 lbs. Closely located to near by highways ,entertainment and retail. Corner units will be leasing for 1850.00 .