Fort Worth, TX
3545 Bellaire Dr S
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:54 PM

3545 Bellaire Dr S

3545 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

3545 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3545 Bellaire Dr S Available 01/10/20 Live across the street from TCU - Other than living in the parking lot, you can not live any closer to TCU football games! This great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home has it all! 2 bedrooms, living area, kitchen, dining room, sun room, laundry room all downstairs. Extra large upstairs bedroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Closets, closets, closets are abundant here! TCU students welcome! Call for short term lease details as well.

(RLNE5226353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have any available units?
3545 Bellaire Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3545 Bellaire Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Bellaire Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Bellaire Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Bellaire Dr S offers parking.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have a pool?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have accessible units?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Bellaire Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Bellaire Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.

