Amenities

on-site laundry garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3545 Bellaire Dr S Available 01/10/20 Live across the street from TCU - Other than living in the parking lot, you can not live any closer to TCU football games! This great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home has it all! 2 bedrooms, living area, kitchen, dining room, sun room, laundry room all downstairs. Extra large upstairs bedroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Closets, closets, closets are abundant here! TCU students welcome! Call for short term lease details as well.



(RLNE5226353)