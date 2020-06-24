3541 Wooten Drive

Amenities

This Doll House would be a Perfect Starter Home or a Retirement Joy! Pride of Ownership shows in every room. Remodeled with Beautiful laminate flooring to make entertaining a breeze with both of the bright and cheery dining areas opening up into the living room and kitchen. New Hardware, Lighting Fixtures, Wine Closet,and Roll-out Pantry Shelves. Large patio doors reveal a gorgeous, well manicured backyard, where Butterflies and Birds abound! The Relaxing Patio is perfect for Family Gatherings. Sprinkler System is in place and a Giant American Elm oversees it all! Stonework Pathways in Front and Back