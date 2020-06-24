All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:42 PM

3541 Wooten Drive

3541 Wooten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Wooten Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Doll House would be a Perfect Starter Home or a Retirement Joy! Pride of Ownership shows in every room. Remodeled with Beautiful laminate flooring to make entertaining a breeze with both of the bright and cheery dining areas opening up into the living room and kitchen. New Hardware, Lighting Fixtures, Wine Closet,and Roll-out Pantry Shelves. Large patio doors reveal a gorgeous, well manicured backyard, where Butterflies and Birds abound! The Relaxing Patio is perfect for Family Gatherings. Sprinkler System is in place and a Giant American Elm oversees it all! Stonework Pathways in Front and Back

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Wooten Drive have any available units?
3541 Wooten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3541 Wooten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Wooten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Wooten Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive offer parking?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive have a pool?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive have accessible units?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Wooten Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Wooten Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

