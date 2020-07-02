All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3525 Twin Pines Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in sought after Keller ISD with New paint inside and New flooring in living, halls, and dinning room being installed Saturday. Open Kitchen concept is great for entertaining and is loaded with stainless steel upgraded appliances to make every chef happy along with granite counter tops. Spacious Master bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms with tall vanities, dual sinks, walk in closet, and separate shower and tub. The large backyard has a covered patio and room for all kinds of play with the kids. The home is conveniently located to shops, dining, and more. You will enjoy every inch of this home. A brick flowerbed boarding is being installed in the front of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have any available units?
3525 Twin Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have?
Some of 3525 Twin Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Twin Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Twin Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Twin Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Twin Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Twin Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Twin Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 3525 Twin Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 Twin Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Twin Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Twin Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.

