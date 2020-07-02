3525 Twin Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home in sought after Keller ISD with New paint inside and New flooring in living, halls, and dinning room being installed Saturday. Open Kitchen concept is great for entertaining and is loaded with stainless steel upgraded appliances to make every chef happy along with granite counter tops. Spacious Master bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms with tall vanities, dual sinks, walk in closet, and separate shower and tub. The large backyard has a covered patio and room for all kinds of play with the kids. The home is conveniently located to shops, dining, and more. You will enjoy every inch of this home. A brick flowerbed boarding is being installed in the front of home.