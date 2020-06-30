All apartments in Fort Worth
3524 Pedigree Trail
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:27 PM

3524 Pedigree Trail

3524 Pedigree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Pedigree Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
FOR LEASE - Exceptional home with private swimming pool, located in the highly desired Saratoga community. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan between kitchen and living area (with gas log fireplace), study, island kitchen with gas cooktop and refrigerator included. Landlord will be responsible for pool maintenance. Tenant responsible for lawn and landscape maintenance and all utilities.

Saratoga Community also offers a community pool, greenbelts, jogging path & bike paths, parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Pedigree Trail have any available units?
3524 Pedigree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 Pedigree Trail have?
Some of 3524 Pedigree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 Pedigree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Pedigree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Pedigree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Pedigree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3524 Pedigree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3524 Pedigree Trail offers parking.
Does 3524 Pedigree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Pedigree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Pedigree Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3524 Pedigree Trail has a pool.
Does 3524 Pedigree Trail have accessible units?
No, 3524 Pedigree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Pedigree Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 Pedigree Trail has units with dishwashers.

