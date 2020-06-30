3524 Pedigree Trail

Amenities

FOR LEASE - Exceptional home with private swimming pool, located in the highly desired Saratoga community. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan between kitchen and living area (with gas log fireplace), study, island kitchen with gas cooktop and refrigerator included. Landlord will be responsible for pool maintenance. Tenant responsible for lawn and landscape maintenance and all utilities.



Saratoga Community also offers a community pool, greenbelts, jogging path & bike paths, parks and playgrounds.