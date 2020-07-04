All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3521 Rashti Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3521 Rashti Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3521 Rashti Ct

3521 Rashti Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3521 Rashti Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Duplex is move in ready. Property was recently renovated with fresh paint and flooring.Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3521-rashti-ct

**1 SMALL DOG IS WELCOME!!**

Garrett George, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3521-rashti-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Rashti Ct have any available units?
3521 Rashti Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Rashti Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct offer parking?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct have a pool?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct have accessible units?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University