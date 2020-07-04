Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Duplex is move in ready. Property was recently renovated with fresh paint and flooring.Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3521-rashti-ct



**1 SMALL DOG IS WELCOME!!**



Garrett George, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

469-754-8195



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3521-rashti-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.