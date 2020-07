Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously updated 3 bed, 2 bath home walking distance from Bluebonnet Circle and TCU. Home has wood floors throughout, granite countertops, new appliances (gas stove) and an eat-in kitchen with a very functional layout. This brick home has a large, fenced yard and 2 covered parking spots. Available for immediate move-in!