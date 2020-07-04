3512 W Biddison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great TCU Location!! Home in the Westcliff Subdivision conveniently located across from Albertsons and 3 minutes driving from TCU. This 3 bedroom home welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floor throughout most of the house with ceramic tile in the kitchen and wet areas. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops. Bathroom is fully updated with subway tiles and quartz counter tops. Plenty of parking with a huge deep driveway, carport, large storage building, rear patio, and huge backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings or your pets.