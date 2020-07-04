All apartments in Fort Worth
3512 W Biddison Street

3512 West Biddison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3512 West Biddison Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great TCU Location!! Home in the Westcliff Subdivision conveniently located across from Albertsons and 3 minutes driving from TCU. This 3 bedroom home welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floor throughout most of the house with ceramic tile in the kitchen and wet areas. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops. Bathroom is fully updated with subway tiles and quartz counter tops. Plenty of parking with a huge deep driveway, carport, large storage building, rear patio, and huge backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings or your pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 W Biddison Street have any available units?
3512 W Biddison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 W Biddison Street have?
Some of 3512 W Biddison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 W Biddison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3512 W Biddison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 W Biddison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 W Biddison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3512 W Biddison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3512 W Biddison Street offers parking.
Does 3512 W Biddison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 W Biddison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 W Biddison Street have a pool?
No, 3512 W Biddison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3512 W Biddison Street have accessible units?
No, 3512 W Biddison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 W Biddison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 W Biddison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

