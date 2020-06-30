3505 Suffolk Drive

Amenities

2018 Renovation in Westcliff! - NEWLY RENOVATED IN 2018. This open concept rental has been fully renovated with new flooring, paint, fixtures and comes with all the appliances including a washer and dryer! At this rent price the owner will include water and lawn care in the rent. Westcliff has a lively neighborhood community, as well as having easy access to many popular Fort Worth staples such as TCU, Magnolia, W7th, Waterside, and ClearFork. This home is also set between several major highways for those that also need access for distance travel.



