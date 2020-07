Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated listing - price drop to $1600.00 and first month rent free and landlord will throw in a 42 LED television.



Charming 3 bedroom and 2 bath home just off Bluebonnet Circle. Nice addition in the back which can serve as bedroom or second living. Original hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, and updates throughout with plenty of natural light,