3501 Cripple Creek Trail

Amenities
Wonderful newly updated single story home with great curb appeal and a corner lot. New Carpet, New customer paint. Entering, you will step into the foyer and see the formal living and dining rooms. A hall leads to the open concept kitchen with stainless steel energy star appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher and LG double oven range. Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Large Maser allows a king bed on 3 sides. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with large walk in closet.