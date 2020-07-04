3501 Cripple Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful newly updated single story home with great curb appeal and a corner lot. New Carpet, New customer paint. Entering, you will step into the foyer and see the formal living and dining rooms. A hall leads to the open concept kitchen with stainless steel energy star appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher and LG double oven range. Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Large Maser allows a king bed on 3 sides. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with large walk in closet.