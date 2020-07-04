All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3501 Cripple Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3501 Cripple Creek Trail
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:08 AM

3501 Cripple Creek Trail

3501 Cripple Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3501 Cripple Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful newly updated single story home with great curb appeal and a corner lot. New Carpet, New customer paint. Entering, you will step into the foyer and see the formal living and dining rooms. A hall leads to the open concept kitchen with stainless steel energy star appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher and LG double oven range. Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Large Maser allows a king bed on 3 sides. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have any available units?
3501 Cripple Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have?
Some of 3501 Cripple Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Cripple Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Cripple Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Cripple Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Cripple Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Cripple Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University