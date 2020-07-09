3457 Cayman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available soon and now accepting applications! Ceramic tile flooring and a see through 2 way fireplace! Focal bonus! Kitchen overlooks living for ease of entertaining large groups. Love the kitchen updates including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package. Master bathroom en-suite features dual sinks, large vanity with sit down knee space. Choose between deep soaking in your garden tub or stand in the glass shower. A bathroom to enjoy. Come home to your 2 car garage with remote parking. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.