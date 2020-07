Amenities

Charming home on a quiet street with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths within walking distance to TCU! Functional layout with separate formal living and dining rooms. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite, painted cabinets, gas cooktop and SS appliances opens to a second family room. The home office-study space is just off the family room as well. Detached 2 car garage is behind a gated drive and features a workshop storage area with bathroom. Large backyard with plenty of grass, patio and deck.