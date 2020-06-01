All apartments in Fort Worth
3420 Heatherbend Street

3420 Heatherbend Street · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Heatherbend Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have any available units?
3420 Heatherbend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3420 Heatherbend Street currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Heatherbend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Heatherbend Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Heatherbend Street is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street offer parking?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have a pool?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have accessible units?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Heatherbend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Heatherbend Street does not have units with air conditioning.

