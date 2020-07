Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for specifics in a lease property? How about Granite Countertops, fresh paint, updated fixtures, laminate flooring along with tile in wet areas? If that's not enough this 4 bedroom 1 story home has a spacious backyard in a highly sought area. So jump in car and ride to view this wonderfully outstanding lease property that can provide your family with years of enjoyment. All room sizes and school information to be verified by tenants agent.