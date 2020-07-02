All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 AM

3404 Cromart Avenue

3404 Cromart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Cromart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding South Hills beauty . Great curb appeal , Plush landscaping , Mature trees . Kick back on the covered sitting porch at front entry for those relaxing evenings. Home has been very well maintained and updated . New Roofing & Exterior Paint . Beautifully restored original Hardwood Flooring !!! New Tile in Kitchen areas . Both baths remodeled, Separate Formal dining off Kitchen . Loads of storage areas for all those extras . Quite well established neighborhood and convenient to I20 , All shopping , and Schools . Large back yard with a very nice storage building . This home has many features awaiting a new family . This wonderful property will become someone's new home , Why not yours !!! Call Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Cromart Avenue have any available units?
3404 Cromart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Cromart Avenue have?
Some of 3404 Cromart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Cromart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Cromart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Cromart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Cromart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3404 Cromart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Cromart Avenue offers parking.
Does 3404 Cromart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Cromart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Cromart Avenue have a pool?
No, 3404 Cromart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Cromart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3404 Cromart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Cromart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Cromart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

