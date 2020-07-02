3404 Cromart Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Outstanding South Hills beauty . Great curb appeal , Plush landscaping , Mature trees . Kick back on the covered sitting porch at front entry for those relaxing evenings. Home has been very well maintained and updated . New Roofing & Exterior Paint . Beautifully restored original Hardwood Flooring !!! New Tile in Kitchen areas . Both baths remodeled, Separate Formal dining off Kitchen . Loads of storage areas for all those extras . Quite well established neighborhood and convenient to I20 , All shopping , and Schools . Large back yard with a very nice storage building . This home has many features awaiting a new family . This wonderful property will become someone's new home , Why not yours !!! Call Today