Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the quaint south hills neighborhood. Home has spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, new flooring, and a huge landscaped backyard. All appliances seen are included. 4th bedroom is huge & would also make a great game room, extra family room, or office. Covered patio in the back yard is perfect for a grill and outdoor entertaining.