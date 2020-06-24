All apartments in Fort Worth
3333 W 6th St

3333 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This efficiency apartment is located in the heart of the Cultural District and close to UNTHSC. The kitchen has a gas stove, floors are wood and vinyl, and there is a small fenced yard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pzzjfESWh9&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 W 6th St have any available units?
3333 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3333 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3333 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 3333 W 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 3333 W 6th St offers parking.
Does 3333 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 3333 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3333 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3333 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 W 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 W 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

