Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:09 PM

3325 Bristol Road

3325 Bristol Road · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Bristol Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Fort Worth's Cultural District Area Living at its Finest! Only blocks away from West 7th so you are in walking distance to restaurant, museums, shopping and other entertainment! This Duplex has everything!!! 3 great-sized bedrooms , 2 full baths and one half bath. It has been completely remodeled inside and out with the finest updates, clean lines, tons of space and incredible natural lighting throughout! Open concept kitchen boasts granite countertops and opens to large living area with big picture windows. You have a private courtyard with grass for small pets along with a new flagstone covered patio which is awesome for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air! This is definitely a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Bristol Road have any available units?
3325 Bristol Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Bristol Road have?
Some of 3325 Bristol Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Bristol Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Bristol Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Bristol Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Bristol Road is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Bristol Road offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Bristol Road offers parking.
Does 3325 Bristol Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Bristol Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Bristol Road have a pool?
No, 3325 Bristol Road does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Bristol Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 Bristol Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Bristol Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Bristol Road has units with dishwashers.

