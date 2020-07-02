3325 Bristol Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Fort Worth's Cultural District Area Living at its Finest! Only blocks away from West 7th so you are in walking distance to restaurant, museums, shopping and other entertainment! This Duplex has everything!!! 3 great-sized bedrooms , 2 full baths and one half bath. It has been completely remodeled inside and out with the finest updates, clean lines, tons of space and incredible natural lighting throughout! Open concept kitchen boasts granite countertops and opens to large living area with big picture windows. You have a private courtyard with grass for small pets along with a new flagstone covered patio which is awesome for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air! This is definitely a MUST SEE!!