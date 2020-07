Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great 2 bedroom home nestled within minutes of Highways, shopping, entertainment, schools and TCU. Home comes with a washer, Dryer, refrigerator, SS gas stove and Large storage building. Kithchen has lots of cabinet space and a separate pantry. New vinyl flooring in living area. Large covered patio with flagstone flooring complement the nice spacious private back yard. Large 14' wide carport provides plenty of covered parking.