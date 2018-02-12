All apartments in Fort Worth
3262 Amber Court

Location

3262 Amber Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
parking
garage
Super cute doll house with split floor plan. Master downstairs. Lots of storage with exceptionally big back yard. New carpet and counter tops in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Corner lot and roomy parking in front. Master has own bathroom. There's a half bathroom off living and shared bathroom upstairs. New counter tops * No Fridge provided* Due to SOCIAL DISTANCING and NO SHOWS from other website listing sources, showings will be held MON and WED @ 5pm and SATURDAYS @ 11:30am ONLY- NO EXCEPTIONS. If you want to view property, please be there at one of these allotted times. This does not apply to licensed realtors. Please see showing instructions if you are a realtor.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 3262 Amber Court have any available units?
3262 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 Amber Court have?
Some of 3262 Amber Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
3262 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 Amber Court pet-friendly?
No, 3262 Amber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3262 Amber Court offer parking?
Yes, 3262 Amber Court offers parking.
Does 3262 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 Amber Court have a pool?
No, 3262 Amber Court does not have a pool.
Does 3262 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 3262 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 Amber Court has units with dishwashers.

