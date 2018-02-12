3262 Amber Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute doll house with split floor plan. Master downstairs. Lots of storage with exceptionally big back yard. New carpet and counter tops in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Corner lot and roomy parking in front. Master has own bathroom. There's a half bathroom off living and shared bathroom upstairs. New counter tops * No Fridge provided* Due to SOCIAL DISTANCING and NO SHOWS from other website listing sources, showings will be held MON and WED @ 5pm and SATURDAYS @ 11:30am ONLY- NO EXCEPTIONS. If you want to view property, please be there at one of these allotted times. This does not apply to licensed realtors. Please see showing instructions if you are a realtor.