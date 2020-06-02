All apartments in Fort Worth
326 Wimberly St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:52 PM

326 Wimberly St

326 Wimberly Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dazzling recently built two story property with two master bedrooms on the second floor, one extra living room/office or den on the second floor! First floor offer open living area with gorgeous fully equipped kitchen with island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Half bath and access to two car garage located on the first floor as well as fenced yard with covered porch! Property conveniently located on the Cultural District, close to University Dr, shopping and many restaurants!
**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS** YARD CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT **

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Wimberly St have any available units?
326 Wimberly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Wimberly St have?
Some of 326 Wimberly St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Wimberly St currently offering any rent specials?
326 Wimberly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Wimberly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Wimberly St is pet friendly.
Does 326 Wimberly St offer parking?
Yes, 326 Wimberly St offers parking.
Does 326 Wimberly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Wimberly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Wimberly St have a pool?
No, 326 Wimberly St does not have a pool.
Does 326 Wimberly St have accessible units?
No, 326 Wimberly St does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Wimberly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Wimberly St does not have units with dishwashers.

