Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

TCU Students Welcome!!! Available for June 1, 2019. Great Location is walking distance to the TCU campus. It Features 5 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. 5th bedroom could also be used as a 2nd Living area in back of home. Decorative Fireplace and Hardwood Floors are Just a Few of the Amenities Offered. All Appliances are Included as Well as a Full Size Washer and Dryer. This One Won't Last Long!! Call Now for Details and to Schedule an Appointment to View This Property!