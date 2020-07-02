3232 Willing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to miss out on this beautifully renovated cottage located just one mile from TCU! Highlights include a large covered front porch, a wood-burning fireplace in the living area, original hardwood floors, fresh exterior and interior paint, fresh concrete on driveway, sidewalk and front porch, fresh paint on the garage and storage building, a complete bathroom remodel, new kitchen backsplash, a large and open deck overlooking the backyard, and so much more! Less than 15 minutes from Texas Christian University, the Fort Worth Zoo, the Shops at Clearfork, several parks, and with easy access to I-20. Please contact owner, Dan, with questions or showings requests: 469-261-6292.