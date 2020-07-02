All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3232 Willing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3232 Willing Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3232 Willing Avenue

3232 Willing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3232 Willing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't want to miss out on this beautifully renovated cottage located just one mile from TCU! Highlights include a large covered front porch, a wood-burning fireplace in the living area, original hardwood floors, fresh exterior and interior paint, fresh concrete on driveway, sidewalk and front porch, fresh paint on the garage and storage building, a complete bathroom remodel, new kitchen backsplash, a large and open deck overlooking the backyard, and so much more! Less than 15 minutes from Texas Christian University, the Fort Worth Zoo, the Shops at Clearfork, several parks, and with easy access to I-20. Please contact owner, Dan, with questions or showings requests: 469-261-6292.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Willing Avenue have any available units?
3232 Willing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 Willing Avenue have?
Some of 3232 Willing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Willing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Willing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Willing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Willing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3232 Willing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Willing Avenue offers parking.
Does 3232 Willing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Willing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Willing Avenue have a pool?
No, 3232 Willing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Willing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3232 Willing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Willing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 Willing Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University