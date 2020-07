Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Available June 1, 2019. Within walking distance to campus and close to grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Garage is currently being used for storage. House contains three bedrooms, two downstairs and one extra-large bedroom upstairs. Separate living and dining rooms. Fourth bedroom and second bath are in the building in the back that contains the garage. Lease amount includes house and garage apartment.