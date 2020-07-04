3217 Lubbock Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Walk to campus from this wonderfully updated 5 bed, 3 bath home with granite throughout the kitchen and all the bathrooms along with large, open living and dining spaces. The bedrooms and baths are all spacious, and the home comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including 2 refrigerators. There is plenty of room for parking between the carport, long driveway and street parking. Available for the 2020-2021 school year, beginning June 1st. Come see and secure this home today! The owner has one other 5-bedroom property available, contact agent for details.