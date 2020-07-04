All apartments in Fort Worth
3217 Lubbock Avenue
3217 Lubbock Avenue

3217 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Walk to campus from this wonderfully updated 5 bed, 3 bath home with granite throughout the kitchen and all the bathrooms along with large, open living and dining spaces. The bedrooms and baths are all spacious, and the home comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including 2 refrigerators. There is plenty of room for parking between the carport, long driveway and street parking. Available for the 2020-2021 school year, beginning June 1st. Come see and secure this home today! The owner has one other 5-bedroom property available, contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
3217 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 3217 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Lubbock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 3217 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3217 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Lubbock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

