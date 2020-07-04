Amenities

This nice apartment is available for a one or two year's lease. Walk to class! A very nice apartment for one person above garage behind house at 3216 Cockrell Avenue, 4th property in 2nd block South of TCU Bookstore. Living room has hardwood floor and ceiling fan. Great Kitchen has stainless countertop, lots of cabinets, gas range and full size refrigerator. Nice size bedroom has hardwood floor, ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Large bathroom has another closet, nice dressing-make-up table, Bathtub has ceramic tile shower above.