Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3216 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3216 Cockrell Avenue

3216 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This nice apartment is available for a one or two year's lease. Walk to class! A very nice apartment for one person above garage behind house at 3216 Cockrell Avenue, 4th property in 2nd block South of TCU Bookstore. Living room has hardwood floor and ceiling fan. Great Kitchen has stainless countertop, lots of cabinets, gas range and full size refrigerator. Nice size bedroom has hardwood floor, ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Large bathroom has another closet, nice dressing-make-up table, Bathtub has ceramic tile shower above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3216 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3216 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Cockrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3216 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3216 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Cockrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

