3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome. Carpet, ceramic tile, full size washer dryer connections. 2 story , bedroom and full bath upstairs with true jack and jill . Huge closet in master. 1 Covered parking spot. Owner pays water tenant pays electric. The following are the qualifications needed to rent property. If you do NOT meet them you will not qualify ! If you do qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $2400 bring home Can not be from government assistant , child support , etc No section 8 No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email. NO loud , or aggressive dogs allowed must be less than 30 pounds, all animals must be spayed or neutered.