Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:36 PM

3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4

3205 Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome. Carpet, ceramic tile, full size washer dryer connections. 2 story , bedroom and full bath upstairs with true jack and jill . Huge closet in master. 1 Covered parking spot. Owner pays water tenant pays electric. The following are the qualifications needed to rent property. If you do NOT meet them you will not qualify ! If you do qualify you should contact me to schedule an appointment ! 2 year good rental history Income must be $2400 bring home Can not be from government assistant , child support , etc No section 8 No violent criminal back ground Must be at job for 1 year min All deposits must be paid before move in Valid drivers license No bankruptcies Must have current landlord contact information , phone , and email. NO loud , or aggressive dogs allowed must be less than 30 pounds, all animals must be spayed or neutered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have any available units?
3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have?
Some of 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 offers parking.
Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have a pool?
No, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Las Vegas Trail - 4 has units with dishwashers.

