Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking

Spacious duplex for lease with many updates! 2 Units available! Each side features 2 bedrooms and a Jack n Jill bath with new granite counters. Large living space, open kitchen with brand new granite counter tops, dining with room for a table and breakfast bar seating, a separate utility room with full sized washer dryer connections, refrigerator included with lease. Nice courtyard entry, covered patio, covered parking & a storage room at rear. Gated drive.